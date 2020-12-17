Astro Advice

Make health and well-being your priorities this year. It's time to let go of old habits and people who lead you astray. Look to the future with hope, enthusiasm and the desire to be and do your very best. Added discipline will encourage greater stability and security.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful when dealing with joint ventures or shared expenses. Keeping things equal will help you avoid tension and get things done on time. Keep a reasonable schedule.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep busy and keep the peace. Channel your energy into something concrete. If you are smart and goal-oriented, success will come your way. You must work hard to be reasonable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep an open mind and listen to what others say, but don't let anyone meddle in your affairs. Work hard to uphold your beliefs and help a cause that matters to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look at your objective and map out a realistic, affordable plan. Don't let a last-minute change lead to uncertainty. Consider what's best for you and head in that direction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- What you want to do and what you are supposed to do will be in conflict. Stop stressing out and start working hard. Get your responsibilities out of the way early. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you focus on success, you will be happy with the results. Invest more time, effort and money in learning, honing your skills and making your dreams come true. Embrace change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Talk matters through to get good results. A partnership looks promising, but it will require honesty from the start. Fess up to anything that has the potential to become a problem.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A financial change will take you by surprise. Be wary of anyone asking personal questions or wanting access to sensitive information. A partnership will take an exciting turn.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You will thrive in settings that require physical endurance and competition. Be honest with yourself regarding what you can do, and plan your strategy to fit your ability. Don't worry about others' actions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let personal problems drag you down. Your success will depend on how much you are willing to put in to reach your goal. Strive for perfection and embrace new possibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Listen to your heart, fulfill your dreams and let go of what is no longer working for you. Problems at home will leave you feeling torn between what you want and how to go about getting your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stop laboring over what's holding you back, put your ducks in a row and make a move. You know what's best for you and what you have to do to reach your objective. More initiative may be required.
