ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn all you can on the 24th and 25th. Knowledge is power, and it will help you dodge a mistake that could leave you in a vulnerable position. Make changes based on facts and figures.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Discuss what's on your mind with someone close to you on the 24th and 25th. You'll be able to make plans that will bring you closer together and help you both reach your goals. Share a secret matter and put it to rest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Mull over who helps and who disrupts your life on the 24th and 25th and make the necessary adjustments. Staying in touch with people who are a bad influence will not help you move forward. Change begins with yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone may try to manipulate you for his or her own interests. Take your time and get the facts and figures before making a decision. Arguing will not help matters, but knowing when to walk away will.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let the little things get to you. The more time spent broadening your awareness and doing things you enjoy, the better you will feel moving forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in activities that will get you moving. The benefits will be noticeable and encourage you to do more. Someone will use emotional tactics to get his or her way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): How you handle difficult situations and people will make a difference to the way others treat you and your concerns. Look for doable alternatives and innovative options.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll attract attention if you allow your unique way of thinking unveil an abstract way to deal with problems. Step outside your comfort zone. Holding a grudge will keep you from achieving the success you deserve.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone close to you will not be able to keep a secret and is likely to take advantage of you if you are too gullible. Say no to indulgent individuals and temptation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Separate yourself from the competition and there will be no looking back. Taking a journey back in time will remind you of someone you want to reconnect with.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opportunity on the 24th and 25th to make a change to the way you handle or earn your money will encourage you to be more aware of your spending habits and the amount of time and energy you have to put in per dollar you make.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Cozy up to someone you enjoy spending time with on the 24th and 25th, and discuss plans. Short trips, communication and learning should be your priorities.