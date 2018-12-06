ARIES (March 21-April 19): A gift from the heart will make someone happy. Do your best to help out in your community as well as make a difference to someone in need. It will change your life and the way you view others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Know what you want and make choices that suit yourself. Own your seat at the table and be frank about the way you feel and what your intentions are.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Simplicity and moderation will keep you on track and out of trouble. Know your limitations and boundaries. Don't worry about those who take a different path. Make choices that suit your needs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A romantic gesture will improve your personal life. Put your best foot forward and reach out to those who can really use your help. An uplifting message along with a hug and a smile will make someone happy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll feel much better heading toward a new year with peace of mind knowing you took care of personal and professional matters before the festivities begin. Keep in mind that you cannot buy love; you have to earn it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll feel much better when you know you have taken care of the little things you want to do for others. A little shopping and preparation will give you more time to enjoy family as the month unfolds.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Go about your business and do what you can to accomplish your goals. Let go of any negativity in your life, and gravitate toward those who offer peace and love.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share memories and make plans to get together. The joy you receive and offer will give you the spark you need to finish any projects you've left undone before the year comes to a close.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone may try to hide something from you in hopes of profiting from your gullibility. If you stand up for your rights and you make others aware that you will make decisions based on what you see and believe, you will come out on top.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to your plans and do so with love and respect for others, regardless of what they say or do. Take the high road and you'll have no regrets. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your honesty and desire to help will have an impact on the people you meet along the way. Giving can be so much more rewarding than what you receive. Positive change is within reach.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do to make life better for someone who is in need will give you a renewed faith in life and humanity during this divisive time in history. Don't try to buy affection; just do or say something nice and you'll lift someone's spirits.