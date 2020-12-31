Astro Advice

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- When in doubt, ask questions and make adjustments. A last-minute change someone makes will turn into a learning experience for you. Have alternatives ready.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Listen to an offer and mull over what's in it for you. Dissatisfaction breeds contempt, so make your demands clear. Honesty and innovation will help you persuade.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Plan how you will bring in the new year with health in mind. Taking a risk will put you in jeopardy. Keep your plans simple, doable and only for those within your immediate circle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Information you discover will give you a better idea of what's possible. Listen to a passionate plea, but don't buy into something that may put you or someone you love in jeopardy. Abide by the rules.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do your part to ensure everything runs smoothly. Changes at home or work will set off emotions. Spend more time on self-improvement, not trying to change others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Inside information regarding a trend that can help you get ahead will come your way. Don't invest in someone else. Take the initiative to do your own thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans or talk you into something that isn't worthwhile. Put more energy into fitness, nutrition and preparing for endeavors.

