ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expand your interests on the 12th, and socialize with people you find uplifting and informative. A romantic day trip will bring you closer to someone you love.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Physical activity will help you monitor your emotions better on the 12th. Taking better care of your health through exercise and proper diet will make you feel and look better.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Say little, but be constructive and make positive changes at home and to the way you live. Positive thoughts and attitude will bring good results. Your actions will speak louder then words.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Form a partnership with someone who brings out the best in you, and good things will transpire. A creative endeavor, workshop or fundraiser will lead to interesting encounters.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't make unnecessary changes on the 12th. Stick to the script, and do your best to get along with everyone. Romance and love are in your best interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How you handle situations involving friends and relatives will make a difference to the outcome. Avoid indulgent behavior. Express your thoughts and feelings; the reception you receive will be encouraging.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): As long as you don't overspend on the 12th, you can enjoy spending the day with friends or family. Don't let generosity or feeling the need to pay for others take over.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Whether it's information you need to gather or making sure someone in your life is on board and willing to help you with your plans, discussions will pay off. Make time for romance, self-improvements or personal adjustments and good things will transpire.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put greater emphasis on how you look and feel on the 12th. Physical fitness, proper diet and spending time with someone you love are all favored. Rely on you and you alone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't trust a deal that sounds too good to be true. You'll have good luck handling personal affairs on the 13th and 14th. Take care of paperwork and matters that deal with institutions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Express the way you feel, and take care of relationship matters on the 12th before a situation becomes too difficult. A positive attitude and willingness to compromise will help you avoid conflict.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look inward, and make personal adjustments that will make you feel good about who you are and what you have to offer. Recognize the possibilities, and don't hesitate to get started. Romance is on the rise.