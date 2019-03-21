ARIES (March 21-April 19): A day trip will enlighten you about other cultures and beliefs. Don't be too hard on yourself or others. Focus on the positive, and work hard to reach your goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share your feelings on the 24th to clear up matters that have been bothering you. You may be met with a little opposition, but with compromise and understanding, you'll improve your current situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Tie up loose ends on the 24th. Learn all you can to make your life easier. Don't get angry; get moving. Doors will open on the 25th, 26th and 27th if you make room.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get into the swing of things on the 24th. Participate in order to make friends with someone who enjoys the same things you do. A comment a child or senior in your life makes will be enlightening.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's best to be safe than sorry when dealing with emotional issues. You may feel like cutting loose and having some fun on the 25th, 26th and 27th, but before you go crazy, put a limit on your expenditures.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put a smile on your face on the 24th; it will be infectious. The people you encounter along the way will appreciate your positive attitude and want to tag along and help you spread joy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen, learn and apply the information you receive to encourage personal gains and mental growth. Put greater emphasis on improving your relationship with someone you love.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you let anger seep in and negativity take over, you will end up in a situation that will lead to injury, insult or an argument. Refuse to let someone you walked away from a long time ago waltz back into your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Protect your heart and your money from being pilfered. Trust what you know is factual on the 25th, 26th and 27th, and know enough to walk away from anyone promising the impossible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Diversification will help you see how much more you have to offer. Your instincts won't let you down, but someone else is bound to disappoint you. Make choices that are good for you, not someone else.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let an emotional incident lead to an argument or stalemate. You can overcome adversity if you use your intelligence, knowledge and know-how to bypass what will make a difficult situation impossible.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Saving more will give you a sense of security and ease stress. Wanting to be a part of what's going on around you on the 25th, 26th and 27th should not lead to letting others take advantage of you.