Astro Advice

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A secretive approach to what you are trying to accomplish will help ward off interference. Put everything in place and take full credit for your accomplishments. You'll surprise everyone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your thoughts and secrets to yourself. Don't give anyone ammunition to use against you. Stay focused on using your skills to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Go the distance and don't look back. Think big and express your ideas with enthusiasm. Promote what you believe in and demonstrate what you can do using charm and diplomacy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- See others for who they are, and represent yourself with honesty, dignity and grace. Call things what they are, and don't let anyone twist your words or your arm. Stay on course.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Follow through with your plans. Trust and believe in what you know and can do, and you'll convince others to see things your way. Invest in your future and move forward with confidence.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't put pressure on others when it's you who needs to choose. Concentrate on learning and gaining the experience needed to help you excel. Seek out inspiring ideas and people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take the high road and pour your energy into making your surroundings and relationships better. Pursue projects that intrigue you and ignite your imagination. Strive for perfection.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pay attention to what others do or say, but don't get in their way. Assess what you've done and what you have left to do. Approach life and your responsibilities with intelligence and moderation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do your research and put your plans in motion. Upgrading your surroundings, position or long-term goal will inspire you to work harder and faster. Discuss your plans with someone you respect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Leave nothing to chance or in someone else's hands. Gather the facts and figures, and map out your plans accordingly. Don't feel pressured. Turn limitations into opportunities.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pick up the pace and pursue your dreams. Let your imagination take you on an adventure, and surround yourself with people who share your vision. Live in the moment. Happiness will follow.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Finish what you start. Don't let anyone pressure you or goad you into taking on something that doesn't interest you. Keep a low profile and do what makes sense and is meaningful to you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.