Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what's important on the 17th. Incorporate a plan to save more and spend less. Associate with people who have something to offer in return, and share your interests, concerns and beliefs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your concern should be on domestic and family affairs on the 17th. A partnership will offer you a different perspective on the lifestyle you choose. Share your thoughts on the 18th and 19th, and you'll resolve uncertainties.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't get involved in someone's business on the 17th. Focus more on your personal relationship with someone you love and less on what outsiders are doing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Assess your situation on the 17th and, if you don't like what happens, make changes that will improve your lifestyle and meaningful relationships. Don't let anger take over when initiating change is what's required.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Enjoy a little peace and quiet on the 17th. Working on a creative hobby, spending time with loved ones or relaxing on your own is favored. Emotions will be close to the surface on the 18th and 19th.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An emotional revelation will lead to a different perspective regarding your current living conditions and a personal relationship on the 17th. Don't be fooled by what you are told on the 18th and 19th.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take more time for personal matters on the 17th. Getting together with someone you love will encourage a closer bond. Refuse to miss out on something you want to do because someone puts demands on you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live and learn. You'll receive plenty of information on the 17th. Mull over what's offered, and you'll come up with a great plan to improve your life. Don't get caught in someone's melodrama on the 18th and 19th.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be tempted to make emotional purchases on the 17th. Think twice before you let a sales pitch that promises the impossible persuade you to part with your money.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Speak up on the 17th, share your thoughts and feelings and make amends with someone you love. You can clear up uncertainty or confusion if you ask direct questions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen and learn on the 17th. Use your experience and intelligence to outsmart someone who is trying to take over or pressure you to do things his or her way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for creative ways to save money on the 17th instead of more ways to spend. Putting a budget in place and making adjustments to the way you handle your expenses will pay off.