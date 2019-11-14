Astro Advice

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take more time for personal matters on the 17th. Getting together with someone you love will encourage a closer bond. Refuse to miss out on something you want to do because someone puts demands on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live and learn. You'll receive plenty of information on the 17th. Mull over what's offered, and you'll come up with a great plan to improve your life. Don't get caught in someone's melodrama on the 18th and 19th.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be tempted to make emotional purchases on the 17th. Think twice before you let a sales pitch that promises the impossible persuade you to part with your money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Speak up on the 17th, share your thoughts and feelings and make amends with someone you love. You can clear up uncertainty or confusion if you ask direct questions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen and learn on the 17th. Use your experience and intelligence to outsmart someone who is trying to take over or pressure you to do things his or her way.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for creative ways to save money on the 17th instead of more ways to spend. Putting a budget in place and making adjustments to the way you handle your expenses will pay off.

