Astro Advice

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Speak from the heart, and you can resolve issues. Trust in your ability to get things done and offer your services to those you know will be grateful and who will return the favor.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stretch your imagination, and you'll come up with splendid ideas that will benefit you as well as others. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans or mess with your emotions.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Go over small details and make adjustments that will address any problems. Expect someone to undermine you if given a chance. Call on people you trust to carry out your plans explicitly.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A social event or online meeting will offer insight into something you want to pursue. An energetic attitude will help you convince others to lend their support you. Plunge ahead with optimism.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Changing your mind too much will send the wrong message. If you act decisively, people will trust and respect you. Follow your heart and do your own thing; doors will open.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take time to make positive domestic changes. Steer clear of people who try to talk you into extravagant behavior or ask you to take on something you cannot handle. Let your experience lead the way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Distance yourself from extreme or unhelpful situations. Focus on learning and honing your skills. Applying something you have recently learned will pay off. Romance is on the rise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Gather information that helps you push forward with your plans. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don't comprehend or can't afford. If you lose control, it will cost you. Avoid aggressive people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pursue things that put a smile on your face. Mix business with pleasure or make a notable change to how you do things. Look for new ways to use your skills, talents and knowledge to get ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll accomplish your goal if you stick to basics and remain on course. Jumping from one thing to another will be your downfall. Refuse to let anyone talk you into doing things differently.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An emotional situation will result in uncertainty. Don't argue with a friend, relative or colleague. Listen attentively, then go about your business. Do what works for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't make snap decisions regarding your finances. Joint ventures or shared expenses will be fraught with uncertainty. Taking control of money matters is in your best interest.

