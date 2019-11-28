Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make your life more straightforward on the 1st and 2nd by cutting back and observing before you make a decision. Showing more reserve and acting responsibly will help you avoid making an emotional mistake.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at the logistics of any situation you face on the 1st and 2nd. A practical approach when dealing with people who are being unrealistic will help you control an outcome that has the potential to run amok.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be direct about what you want to do on the 1st and 2nd. Your words will be twisted if you give someone the notion that you are using emotional manipulation to get your way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep a level head, but don't stifle your imagination or creativity on the 1st and 2nd. How you develop your ideas will depend heavily on your ability to visualize every concept you create.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An emotional situation will escalate on the 1st and 2nd if you aren't tactful or discreet. Refuse to let what someone does or says get to you. A physical activity you enjoy will help ease stress.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take the initiative on the 1st and 2nd to make the changes you've been talking about. It's time to put your money where your mouth is and finish what you start.