Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make your life more straightforward on the 1st and 2nd by cutting back and observing before you make a decision. Showing more reserve and acting responsibly will help you avoid making an emotional mistake.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at the logistics of any situation you face on the 1st and 2nd. A practical approach when dealing with people who are being unrealistic will help you control an outcome that has the potential to run amok.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be direct about what you want to do on the 1st and 2nd. Your words will be twisted if you give someone the notion that you are using emotional manipulation to get your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep a level head, but don't stifle your imagination or creativity on the 1st and 2nd. How you develop your ideas will depend heavily on your ability to visualize every concept you create.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An emotional situation will escalate on the 1st and 2nd if you aren't tactful or discreet. Refuse to let what someone does or says get to you. A physical activity you enjoy will help ease stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take the initiative on the 1st and 2nd to make the changes you've been talking about. It's time to put your money where your mouth is and finish what you start.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Play it safe on the 1st and 2nd, and avoid getting into a dispute with someone who doesn't believe in fair play. Concentrate on personal achievements and gathering the information that will help you make better decisions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put intelligence before emotion on the 1st and 2nd, and avoid being manipulated into something you don't really want to do. Change is necessary, but it has to be to your benefit, not your detriment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think matters through strategically on the 1st and 2nd. If you act in haste, you'll make a mistake that could cost you your reputation. Learn from experience, and you'll avoid interference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let your emotions interfere with a decision you have to make on the 1st and 2nd. Be realistic about the outcome you want, and look for the best way to get your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A steady pace forward is your best bet on the 1st and 2nd. A friend or relative will try to interfere in your progress. The less conspicuous you are, the easier it will be to get things done.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't reveal secret information about someone on the 1st and 2nd if you don't want to end up in a dispute. Focus on what you can do to help others, not hinder them. The decisions you make will alter your reputation.