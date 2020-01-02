Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Prioritize, set boundaries, goals and healthy routines on the 5th and 6th. Envision how you see this year unfolding, and incorporate discipline to ensure that you are satisfied with the results you achieve.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Speak up on the 5th and 6th, share your ideas, expand your plans and join forces with someone heading in the same direction. Traveling and communicating will help you face your fears.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you want to make an impression on the 5th and 6th, look the part. Spending a little more time on detail will pay off. Take it upon yourself to chitchat with someone who can offer insight regarding a project you want to pursue.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): The associates you choose on the 5th and 6th will make a difference to the way you live and the changes you make. Refuse to let your emotions or stubbornness stand between you and making a wise decision.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let your emotions take over on the 5th and 6th. An impulsive act will leave you picking up the pieces when you start to second-guess the decisions you make.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Explore, experience and expand your mind on the 5th and 6th. Fraternizing with friends, relatives and colleagues will encourage you to participate in activities that you may not otherwise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tread carefully on the 5th and 6th when dealing with domestic matters. You may be reluctant to make an impulsive move that is being pushed on you by friends, family or someone trying to control your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Change is heading your way on the 5th and 6th. Don't hesitate to try your luck at something you've never done. Tidy up on the 7th and 8th so you can move on to new beginnings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of unfinished business on the 5th and 6th before moving on to pleasurable activities. Refuse to let an emotional situation stress you out or bring you down.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep the momentum flowing on the 5th and 6th. Making plans with friends or family will make you feel good about your life. A positive change to your living space or arrangement will encourage you to start something new.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take one step at a time on the 5th and 6th. If you let stress set in by taking on too much or pushing yourself too hard, it will leave you feeling tired and vulnerable to colds and influenza.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do for others on the 5th and 6th will make you feel good but may have a different effect on someone close to you who feels neglected. Try to include everyone in your do-good projects.