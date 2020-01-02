Astro Advice

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tread carefully on the 5th and 6th when dealing with domestic matters. You may be reluctant to make an impulsive move that is being pushed on you by friends, family or someone trying to control your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Change is heading your way on the 5th and 6th. Don't hesitate to try your luck at something you've never done. Tidy up on the 7th and 8th so you can move on to new beginnings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of unfinished business on the 5th and 6th before moving on to pleasurable activities. Refuse to let an emotional situation stress you out or bring you down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep the momentum flowing on the 5th and 6th. Making plans with friends or family will make you feel good about your life. A positive change to your living space or arrangement will encourage you to start something new.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take one step at a time on the 5th and 6th. If you let stress set in by taking on too much or pushing yourself too hard, it will leave you feeling tired and vulnerable to colds and influenza.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do for others on the 5th and 6th will make you feel good but may have a different effect on someone close to you who feels neglected. Try to include everyone in your do-good projects.

