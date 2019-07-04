ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be open to constructive criticism on the 7th, and you will learn a lot about the way others perceive you. Make a change because you feel you need to, not because someone puts demands on you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your emotions on the 7th to navigate your way through difficult situations. Only say what's necessary, and you'll avoid getting into a dispute with someone you love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't trust what others tell you on the 7th. Go directly to the source, and get the facts. Change must be made based on truth and feasibility.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Positive change can be made on the 7th that will improve the way you live. Take physical action to make things better. Look for common ground and compromise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change should be made for the right reason on the 7th, not due to anger or because someone did something unexpected.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stop thinking about what you want to do, and start doing it. Progress can be made on the 7th if you put forth the initiative and turn your dream into a reality.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't give in to someone on the 7th who is taking unfair liberties with you. Speak up, and set rules that protect you from being taken for granted.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Connect with people who make you think on the 7th. You don't have to believe everything you are told, but it will plant seeds that will allow you to build a better future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust and honesty should rank high on your list on the 7th. If you or someone else isn't being upfront, you may want to reconsider where your relationship is heading.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep an open mind on the 7th, and you will discover all sorts of things you didn't know about people from different backgrounds.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Contain any aggressive feelings you have on the 7th, and direct your energy into something that is going to be productive.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your intuitive imagination on the 7th when dealing with personal matters, and it will lead to self-improvement.