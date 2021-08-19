Astro Advice

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll obtain fascinating insight into solutions that help you make medical, financial or contractual improvements. Don't let someone take the lead or push you in a direction that doesn't suit you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Call in the best of the best and work side by side to help a cause you believe in. Your input and enthusiasm will lead to new beginnings and better friendships. A positive change will encourage additional income.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stick to your original plans, regardless of what others do, and an opportunity will present itself. Take charge physically to gain respect and the support you require.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have tunnel vision when it comes to getting what you want. Your mind is working overtime, and your ability to find what you need to get ahead will be on target. The time is right to bring about change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A partnership opportunity looks interesting, but ask pertinent questions and get what you want in writing. Someone will lead you to believe you are getting a better deal than what's on the table.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't upset a friend or family member. If something isn't right, fix it yourself. Draw on experience to get things done on time. The less interference you allow, the sooner you'll reach your target.

