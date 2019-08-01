ARIES (March 21-April 19): Evaluate your current position on the 4th. Consider how you can improve your earning ability or make your money go further. Let an emotional situation play out on the 5th and 6th.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Forgo ego and your emotions on the 4th when dealing with personal matters that can disrupt your home life or romantic future. Being stubborn will not pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take better care of your emotional, mental and physical health on the 4th. Refuse to let someone talk you into doing something excessive or indulgent. Focus on fitness, not foolishness.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay focused on what's important to you on the 4th. A creative pursuit will spark your imagination and bring you in contact with interesting people. Focus on peace, love and happiness, not anger and disruption.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a move or decision on the 4th because you want to, not because someone else does. Walk away from pressure situations aimed to manipulate you. Set your plans in motion on the 5th and 6th.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Step into the limelight on the 4th and say what's on your mind. What you contribute will make a difference that will result in improvements to a cause or the community where you reside.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't take what's going on around you personally on the 4th. If you let things get to you, your reaction will be emotional instead of intellectual. Think matters through before you react.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think matters through on the 4th before taking action. Putting a unique plan together and executing it with discipline and grace will pay off. Don't get caught in the middle of someone else's dilemma on the 5th and 6th.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you aren't honest with yourself on the 4th, you will have trouble taking advantage of what is possible to achieve. Don't give anyone the chance to take advantage of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dig in and get things done on the 4th. Take care of matters concerning home, family and partnerships. A positive adjustment to the way you live will lift your spirits.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you want to make a change on the 4th, do so secretively. Put everything in place and show the finished product to avoid having someone interfere with your vision.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Participating in an event or activity on the 4th will lead to interesting conversations, new friendships and insight into new possibilities. Be careful who you share private information with on the 5th and 6th.