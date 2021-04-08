Astro Advice

An open mind will lead to lots of interesting alternatives this year. Dive into the unknown and discover what life has to offer. Do the work necessary to make your dreams come true. Turning a negative into a positive will help you find the best path forward. You have what it takes to prosper.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be proud of your accomplishments. Present your thoughts and actions with clarity and determination. Use your connections and credentials to get ahead. Personal gain is apparent.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stick to a moderate lifestyle. Too much of anything will lead you down the wrong path. Focus on disciplined activities, taking care of your responsibilities and doing your best to excel.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Participate in virtual events, and you will meet someone interesting. Accept the inevitable, and you will discover a way to take better care of yourself and your finances. Opportunity is heading your way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use your skills innovatively, and you'll bypass some of the pettiness going on around you. Avoid joint ventures and shared expenses. You are better off working alone.