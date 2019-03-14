ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on being kind, enjoying loved ones and doing something that will ease your stress and make you feel and look your best. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Take a time-out and do something that makes you happy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put the past behind you so you can move forward without regret. Joining forces with someone who has something to contribute to your ideas or plans should be welcome.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An emotional situation will escalate if you let someone make decisions for you. Do your own thing, and invest your time and effort in yourself, not pleasing someone who doesn't deserve your help.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't let anyone interfere in your affairs or railroad you into giving too much of your time when you have your own ideas and plans to explore. Share your thoughts and feelings; you will get feedback that will help you make decisions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's important to work alone and to avoid getting involved in other people's affairs. Choose self-improvement over trying to change others. Romance will ease your stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone will try to manipulate you if you aren't careful. Meetings, networking and sharing your thoughts with like-minded people will encourage positive changes and greater initiative.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A demonstration or project will add to your life experience or bring you in touch with someone who has something to offer you. Take control instead of being controlled.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put everything you've got into gaining respect, a good reputation and professional advancement. You have plenty to gain if you are ambitious, original and passionate about what you do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Visiting an old friend or someone who helps you put things in perspective will help you figure out a messy situation. Time is on your side, so take a moment to breathe and assess your situation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can't buy love, so put your money away and make gestures that are kind and say things that will encourage someone to see the good in you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Disagreements with a friend or relative are likely if you don't share beliefs or sentiments about what's going on around you. Best to be silent and keep the peace.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't meddle in the affairs of others or let anyone interfere in your business. Someone you want to help or share with will offer insight into how best to go about getting what you want.