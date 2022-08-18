Astro Advice

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Someone will make you look bad if given a chance. Use your charm and attributes to get your way. Monitor any change to your earnings until you gain the financial comfort you desire.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of attitude coupled with an aggressive, hands-on approach will help you build momentum and clear a passage for bigger and better opportunities. Positive change leads to personal happiness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Avoid getting involved in situations that ask too much of you or cause you to overreact or overindulge. Find a nice way to say no to something that isn't inviting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Observing how others react will give insight into how to go about your business without taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Romance will improve a personal connection.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Offer only what you know you can handle, and spend more time with people who are likely to stand up for you. Educational pursuits will help you modify your plans to fit trends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Go over every detail and you will avoid unwanted surprises on your quest for success. Choose simplicity and moderation. Be yourself, and you'll discover where you stand and what you can achieve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Concentrate on personal improvements and looking and feeling your best. Ignore what others do or suggest if it doesn't fit your routine. Satisfy your needs first.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider how to amplify your skills, and you'll discover how to bring in extra cash. Be aware of financial trends and investments that raise your profile and your ability to expand your pursuits.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Reach out to people you feel comfortable working alongside, and you'll form a group that will help you make a difference. Your determination will offer insights into exciting alternatives to how you work and live.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Change the dynamics of a situation to ensure you don't miscalculate. If you want something, it's up to you to physically make it happen. Choose to live a healthy lifestyle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take a unique path, but be honest regarding the outcome. What you learn will help you differentiate between what you want and what you need. Put less pressure on yourself to visualize what's possible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- The help you offer others will not be in vain. Reach out and use life experience to encourage others to strive to reform or be their best. Those you help will reciprocate with love and gratitude.