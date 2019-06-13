ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use the information you receive carefully on the 16th and 17th. If you overreact or take on too much, you will have to deal with awkward situations. Go through your personal belongings, and set a trend with an old look.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Money, health and legal matters should be handled with care on the 16th and 17th. False information, poor diagnosis or meddling can lead to loss or a decision that will have prolonged effects.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust those closest to you on the 16th and 17th, not someone using fancy words or offering empty promises. Keep your money tucked away in a safe place, along with your passwords and your personal belongings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take care of any business dealings with institutions on the 16th and 17th, paying close attention to what's being said and any details that could pose a problem for you at a later date.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't feel threatened by someone who is giving you an ultimatum or pressuring you to make a commitment. More time spent on personal upgrades, with inspiring people and participating in exciting adventures.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let someone pull you into an emotional situation on the 16th and 17th. Cut to the bottom line, and make it clear if you think he or she is overreacting or being manipulative.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change at home on the 18th and 19th may not be welcome initially, but in the end, it will turn out to favor you. Don't make a fuss or let someone bait you into an unsavory situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live your dream on the 16th and 17th. Set your plans in motion, and don't look back. It's up to you to initiate what you want. Gravitate toward the people, projects and events that excite you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look over your personal finances on the 18th and 19th, and set up a budget that will help you pay down debt or save for something you want to buy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be smart, and when in doubt, say no. Pour your heart and soul into your home, family and your relationship with your life partner on the 18th and 19th.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clear a space that you can use for a project that could bring in a little extra cash. A cost-efficient household or a plan to lower your overhead should take priority.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on long-term results, and remain calm. Patience, along with a moderate approach to life, love and happiness, will bring the best results.