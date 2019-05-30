ARIES (March 21-April 19): Adjust the way you handle money on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th. How you invest or what you do to lower your overhead will free up cash for something that you enjoy and has the potential to improve your lifestyle.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional spending should be stopped before it begins. Don't be fooled by a fast-talking, persistent salesperson. Give-and-take situations make the most sense and will bring the highest return.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll tend to overreact, take what's said the wrong way or mislead someone to avoid an emotional situation on the 2nd. Consider how well such actions have worked for you in the past, and you'll come up with a better plan.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Head in a direction that gives you the right of way on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th, and you'll avoid being sidetracked by someone who will take advantage of you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Offer suggestions, advice and even some hands-on help, but don't pay for someone else's mistakes or it will end up ruining your relationship. Protect against insult or injury.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't let the drama going on around you ruin your plans or cost you emotionally or financially. Make a positive change to the way you do things, the people you surround yourself with and how you conduct your everyday business.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for opportunities, and use your intelligence and charm to get what you want. Taking part in something that offers knowledge, insight and opportunity is encouraged. Try something new.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your ingenuity and drive to draw people in. A short trip or challenge will lead to a positive lifestyle change. Know what you want, and don't be afraid to ask. Plan a vacation or reconnect with someone who will bring back fond memories.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pull out all the stops on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th when it comes to relationships. Whether you are faced with a personal or business partnership, align yourself with people who bring out the best in you and vice versa.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Putting a personal touch on your decor and making an affordable change geared toward entertainment will promote togetherness. Make special plans with someone you love, and it will enhance your personal life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't trust what others tell you. Go to the source and crunch the numbers to be sure you'll get a return investment before you make a commitment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let emotions cause you to question doing what's right on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th. If you are misleading or overreact, setbacks will unfold. Stick to the truth, and avoid temptation and indulgent behavior.