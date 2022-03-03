Astro Advice

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take what others say in stride. Proceed with passion and use the power of persuasion to make changes that will help you seize the moment and achieve what you set out to do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Use your power of persuasion to your advantage. Preparation, accuracy and compromise will help you get your way. Don't take a risk regarding your health, position or reputation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You will be hitting home runs today. Physical action will be key to your success. Step up and do your best. A material change will lift your spirits. Dig in and work hard.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be reasonable and expect the same from others. Don't be afraid to do your own thing and let others do as they please. Being true to yourself may not be easy, but it is necessary if you want to get ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put what you know to good use. You will drum up interest in what you are doing. Set high goals, come up with unique ideas and plans, and seek out people who have something to contribute.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep life simple, your plans doable and disruptive people at a distance. By keeping the peace and executing your projects strategically, you will overcome any obstacle you face along the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll be drawn to innovative ideas and people who offer different perspectives. Get moving, and you'll accomplish what you set out to do. Networking events will help drum up support.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Use intelligence if you want to get things done. Problems with someone you deal with will leave you in an awkward position if you can't come to terms. Give others the same freedom you want in return.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You won't have to stand alone if you do your part. Words won't matter if you don't follow through. You can take a unique approach and achieve excellent results. Make change work for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to your plan, regardless of what others pursue. A steady pace and a well-thought-out strategy will pay off. Discipline and understanding will get you where you want to go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make a couple of minor adjustments to how you do things, and you'll have everything you want. Be adventurous and share your thoughts and feelings with a loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Sit tight and work on presentation and promotion. You'll know when you are ready to launch your project, but keep improving and updating it until that time. Too much too fast will be your downfall.

