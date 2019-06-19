ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use the information you receive carefully on the 16th and 17th. If you overreact or take on too much, you will have to deal with awkward situations. Go through your personal belongings, and set a trend with an old look.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Money, health and legal matters should be handled with care on the 16th and 17th. False information, poor diagnosis or meddling can lead to loss or a decision that will have prolonged effects.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust those closest to you on the 16th and 17th, not someone using fancy words or offering empty promises. Keep your money tucked away in a safe place, along with your passwords and your personal belongings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take care of any business dealings with institutions on the 16th and 17th, paying close attention to what's being said and any details that could pose a problem for you at a later date.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your involvement in activities or events on the 16th and 17th that is geared toward a cause or community improvements will encourage meeting someone who will have an impact on your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let someone pull you into an emotional situation on the 16th and 17th. Cut to the bottom line, and make it clear if you think he or she is overreacting or being manipulative.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll be offered a different perspective regarding a personal situation on the 16th and 17th if you get together with an older relative or you attend a reunion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live your dream on the 16th and 17th. Set your plans in motion, and don't look back. It's up to you to initiate what you want. Gravitate toward the people, projects and events that excite you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Dig deep into your conscience on the 16th and 17th, and contemplate what it is you really want personally, emotionally concerning your relationships with others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Making a fuss on the 16th and 17th won't help you get ahead or what you want. Listen to advice offered, and avoid getting involved in situations or joint ventures that aren't built on trust, integrity and loyalty.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make adjustments at home on the 16th and 17th. Clear a space that you can use for a project that could bring in a little extra cash. A cost-efficient household or a plan to lower your overhead should take priority.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let your emotions get in your way on the 16th and 17th when it comes time to make a decision. Patience, along with a moderate approach to life, love and happiness, will bring the best results.