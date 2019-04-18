ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at what you can accomplish on the 14th and what you can do to bring about positive changes that will encourage a healthier lifestyle. Rules should be enforced to avoid complications that can lead to fines or legal problems.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Taking care of personal finances, documents that need to be updated and domestic issues will put you at ease. Abide by the rules and regulations to avoid setbacks.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): What you discover will give you the boost you need to start something new. Let go of negativity, and put your heart into what matters most to you. Don't let red tape get you down; deal with such matters and keep moving forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Connect with people from your past on the 14th; it will be an eye-opening experience. What you discover will give you the boost you need to start something new. Let go of negativity, and put your heart into what matters most to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Walk away from erratic behavior on the 14th and people who are heading in a different direction than you. Protect your reputation, your assets and your emotional well-being.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your involvement in events or activities on the 14th that include the older and younger people in your life will be rewarding and insightful. Share your thoughts and feelings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let someone take advantage of you or press you to take care of responsibilities that don't belong to you. Concentrate on the projects that will make a difference. If someone pressures you to be dishonest, walk away.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Busy yourself with creative endeavors, research and fact-finding. Keep the peace; avoid chaos. Work alongside someone you love and respect; it will bring you closer together. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look past other people's flaws and concentrate on the positive aspects and how to bring those characteristics to the forefront. Don't let anyone interfere or cause you to miss out on a great opportunity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Protect your reputation on the 14th. Make it clear where you stand, what you want and how you plan to move forward, and you will prevent someone from blaming you of be misleading.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An unpredictable situation that develops on the 14th will need to be monitored carefully before you make a move. Double-check motives on both sides of the table before making a decision.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't jump to conclusions on the 14th or make a big deal out of something that isn't. Listen to what others have to say; nothing is as it appears. Being open and receptive will encourage compromise.