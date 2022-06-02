Astro Advice

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself until you figure out what you want. Avoid taking on too much or letting someone talk you into shouldering added responsibilities. Be blunt about what you can do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A positive attitude will encourage a better outcome. Overreaction or a display of anger will dent your reputation. Don't limit what you can learn by being close-minded. Focus on what's possible.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen, ask questions and verify facts. Set high expectations, and take an energetic approach to achieve your goals and attain happiness. Don't let someone's uncertainty cloud your vision.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 23) -- Experience is the best teacher. Dig in and try new things, participate in challenging exercises and test your intellect and skills. Personal gain is within reach.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a moment to assess a volatile situation. Emotions will flare up and ruin your day if you aren't willing to compromise or acknowledge what others want. Look for solutions to keep the peace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't use force; use ingenuity. Think matters through to come up with alternatives. Don't worry about anyone who doesn't want to participate in your plan. Romance is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick close to home and do whatever it takes to use your space constructively. Building a safe and convenient place to work, grow and excel will make it easier to reach your dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Have a little fun, but don't ignore your responsibilities. Working toward a rewarding goal will encourage you to make prudent changes. Romance will improve your day and enhance your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Dig in and do something that makes you feel good about yourself. Present your idea to the people you love and trust. Step away from those who ridicule you or belittle your aspirations.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Discipline will come in handy and help you terminate unhealthy situations. Revisit how you handle money, your lifestyle and love, and make changes that help you create a secure and stable future.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll react too quickly. Think before you do something that makes you look bad. Keep busy, avoid trouble and get your facts straight before sharing information. Avoid talking too much.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't judge others or make a change without considering the consequences. Formulate what you want to do and map out a course that helps you dodge controversy and interference.

