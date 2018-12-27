ARIES (March 21-April 19): A short trip or business meeting will give you something to think about. Depending on someone else to look out for your best interests will be a mistake. Refuse to share passwords or personal information.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Something will catch your eye that will lead to a little extra cash. A gift or offering is apparent. Putting a set amount into a special account or investment each month will put your mind at ease.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will give you a false impression regarding what's possible and what isn't. If you want someone to do something for you, offer incentives that will wipe out any debt you may incur.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Recognize the possibilities and seize the moment. With a little organization and discipline, you can conquer whatever you set out to do. It will change your attitude and enhance your relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Altering the way you live or how you work will lead to new beginnings. Implement a structured fitness routine and dietary change. A day trip or reunion will do you good.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Time spent with someone special on the 31st and 1st or with someone who appreciates you and what you have to offer will also lead to a better understanding of your relationships with friends and family.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anyone push you around or pressure you. Be direct, smart and offer a take-it-or-leave-it solution. Put a unique twist on whatever job you do. Listen, but don't discuss your plans openly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you want to do something, find a way to take part without upsetting someone who is less enthusiastic. Let the past go and move on. A situation regarding joint funds will lead to uncertainty.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Collaboration will result in a positive change. It's OK to listen to what others have to say or offer, but in the end, it's up to you to make choices that best suit your needs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your thoughts to yourself until you've had time to rethink how best to react. Before you make a decision, consider how it will affect the people around you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A last-minute change could save you a bundle. A positive attitude will quickly turn things around and make you look like a saint. A positive change is heading your way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you accomplish will far exceed just talking about your plans. Don't let anyone take credit for your accomplishments. Don't be shy; make a romantic gesture and see what happens.