Astro Advice

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Concentrate on what's important, and rely on intelligence to close deals. Don't expect to please everyone, but do your best to be fair and offer options to eliminate conflict.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Dig deep, and you'll discover what makes you happy. Incorporate your skills with plans that put a smile on your face. Take control and join forces with people who share your sentiments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Revise your day to include putting your responsibilities behind you before moving on to enjoyable pastimes. Having the discipline to do things right the first time will help you avoid criticism.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Finish what you start before you move on. Refuse to let things build up that will stand between you and what you need. Focus on health, emotional well-being and taking care of business.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let anyone take advantage of your charitable attitude. Put more time and effort into your home, and invest in yourself and your future. Learn from the experts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your energy into transformation. Nurture relationships and adjust your living arrangements to suit your needs. You can't buy love, but you can earn respect. Romance will enhance your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Choose the path that interests you most, and don't worry about everyone else. Take responsibility for your happiness, and look for opportunities that encourage you to follow your heart.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A financial gain is possible if you invest in something familiar to you. A lifestyle change looks promising; however, you may require a push to head in a new direction.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Step into the spotlight and show everyone what you can contribute. Your attitude will make a difference to the reception you receive. Let charm, intellect and action be your calling cards.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep tabs on what's going on, but don't interfere in something that can disrupt your relationship with someone you love. Take better care of your health, reputation and position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look for opportunities and you'll come across something that makes you feel excited about your future. Explore the possibilities and head in the direction that suits your lifestyle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a step back from whatever situation you face and rethink your strategy. Keep life simple, control your reactions and pursue long-term goals. Being insightful and resourceful is encouraged.