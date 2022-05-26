Astro Advice

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do your part and contribute something worthwhile. Step out of your comfort zone if it will help someone fit in to your plans with ease. Speak up and act quickly, and you'll make a difference.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take the high road. Don't let anger settle in when intelligence can help turn things around. Discuss your concerns and solutions with an important person. Take care of financial issues.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Pick up information and skills that will help you. Taking a trip, attending a networking event or talking to someone you respect will provide needed insight. Update your image.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Initiate change by taking bold steps forward. Make your plans clear, and you'll gain the support and information you need to proceed. Pace yourself; avoid taking on too much.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Let the past go. You'll hold yourself back if you let bad feelings fester or dwell on something you cannot change. Interactions with people who bring out the best in you will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll feel liberated if you do something different or original. Think outside the box and take part in challenging activities. Make a change or move for the right reasons.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend more time sorting through junk and stuff you no longer use. Hard work will be rejuvenating when you see what you accomplish. Decluttering your space will help you think more clearly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll face opposition if you are open with a friend, relative or peer. Do what works best for you and take care of matters personally to avoid interference. A change at home will prove helpful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Do what makes you happy. Take control of your life and set high standards. Be a leader, not a follower. You can be an inspiration to others as long as you believe in yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be unique, do things your way and dazzle everyone with your ingenuity and ability to bring about positive change. Share your thoughts with someone you know you can count on for support.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take better care of your emotional, physical and financial health. Go over personal papers and update essential documents. Revisit your spending habits and put a budget in place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't let inconsistency be your downfall. Work through issues before you share them with others. Don't put yourself in the hot seat unintentionally. Look out for your interests.

