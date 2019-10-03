ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for backup on the 6th. Work with partners to come up with a plan that suits everyone's needs. How well you work with others on the 7th, 8th and 9th will make a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Say yes to any invite you receive on the 6th. Getting together with old friends or relatives will be calming and informative about your family background.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't lose sight of what's important to you on the 6th. Someone will distract you or send you on a wild goose chase if you don't remain centered, calm and determined to succeed.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Feelings will surface on the 6th if you try to deal with personal issues that concern money. Have an amount in mind before you decide to negotiate a deal. Put your energy to good use and look for new opportunities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a look around you on the 6th and look at prospects that interest you. A change may be necessary, but that doesn't mean you have to take the first thing that comes along.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and do something you enjoy on the 6th. Interacting with children or elders in your family will be insightful. You'll be surprised by the suggestions offered.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful what you wish for on the 6th. Your plans will backfire if you try to persuade others to do things or see things your way. An open mind will be the doorway to new beginnings on the 7th, 8th and 9th.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Call on friends or relatives for advice or assistance on the 6th, which will lead to information regarding family dynamics and background that will help you make personal changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't jump to conclusions on the 6th. Look over the facts and build a strong case to warrant the decision you make. Have a backup plan in place.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't worry so much about opposition on the 6th. Use your intelligence and experience to outmaneuver anyone who challenges you. You'll gain valuable experience going through the process of fighting for what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Avoid making a premature change on the 6th. Wait until you gather all the information and are positive that you will benefit from whatever transaction takes place.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Interact with people who share your concerns on the 6th, and you will gain allies as well as information that will help you advance your interests. Don't reveal secrets or personal information on the 7th, 8th and 9th.