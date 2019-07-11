ARIES (March 21-April 19): Surround yourself with positive people on the 14th. Listen to suggestions, and ask for help. Participate in events that attract people from all walks of life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take time on the 14th to analyze how best to handle money or health issues. Put a cap on spending and implement moderation, and you will be able to control your life more efficiently.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do what's best for you on the 14th. Someone will try to talk you into something you shouldn't do. Protect meaningful relationships by being true to yourself and the ones you love.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Run your ideas past someone you respect and trust on the 14th. What's revealed will help you recognize that someone is trying to take advantage of you. Partnerships should be priorities on the 15th and 16th.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Only participate in events or activities that are beneficial on the 14th. If you are too accommodating, someone will take you for granted. Be reluctant to share information on the 15th and 16th.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stay focused on what's important on the 14th. Refuse to let emotional matters get blown out of proportion. State facts, and get back to your responsibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't give up on someone or something on the 14th until you have done your best to keep the peace and resolve an ongoing dilemma. Be smart about the way you handle someone you need on your side on the 15th and 16th.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Try something unique on the 14th. Whether it's entertainment, learning something new or heading to a place you've never been, the experience will inspire and enlighten you. Listen on the 15th and 16th.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Whatever you decide to do on the 14th, make choices based on what you have researched on your own. If you rely on hearsay or someone else's plans, you will be at a disadvantage.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't feel you have to pay for someone else on the 14th. A sob story should be handled with suggestions, not cash. You'll be singing a sweet song on the 15th and 16th if you demonstrate your feelings for someone you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put on your thinking cap on the 14th before you get into a discussion with someone you have an attachment to emotionally. Look for ways to contribute without jeopardizing your integrity or your reputation.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Learn by watching others and listening to what's being said on the 14th, and you will sidestep a trap someone sets to manipulate you emotionally. There is no shortcut when it comes to success.