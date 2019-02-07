ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for an opportunity to use your skills to promote and present what you have to offer, but don't give away your secrets or passwords to those who show interest.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Update your look, start a fitness routine or make plans to do something exhilarating with someone you love. Someone will be vague or neglect to show you the fine print.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to a moderate lifestyle and budget, regardless of how persuasive a pitch someone sends your way. A decent, safe investment will put your mind at ease and secure your future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone you have worked with in the past will offer you valuable information on the 11th and 12th that can lead to an unexpected change in status, reputation or partnerships. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An opportunity is apparent if you participate in something that pertains to how you earn your living. Don't sit on the sidelines when you should step up and be a leader.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Weigh the pros and cons and do what's best for you. Collaborating with people on the 11th and 12th who have something different to contribute will turn into an opportunity that will improve your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Time is on your side on the 11th and 12th, and taking a methodical approach moving forward will be essential if you want to avoid discord. Play it safe, discuss matters openly and make decisions based on facts and figures.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Home improvements will bring you closer to someone you love. It's best not to go into debt or to take a risk with joint ventures or shared assets. Someone you trust will not be honest with you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Socializing, taking on a physical challenge and trying something new will lead to friendships, collaboration and plans. An opportunity may not be as good as it first appears.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone who is a great talker on the 10th will sideswipe you. Question anything that sounds too good to be true. If you get caught up in someone else's dream, your own dream will be neglected.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll be offered valuable information regarding an investment, job or technology that would help you get ahead. Keep your private matters to yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Donate time, not cash, to a cause you believe in. Walk away from temptation. Look for a way to improve your surroundings as well as your relationship with the people close to you.