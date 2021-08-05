Astro Advice

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- It's OK to be different and to give others the same freedom. Your uniqueness will be what helps you get ahead. Personal change begins with you, not someone else.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Read the fine print. Don't be fooled by someone's ability to color a situation. Do thorough research before you agree to make a move or adapt to someone's wishes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Share your intentions and you'll find out where you stand and how you can bring about positive change. A challenge that stimulates you mentally will lead to a new set of rules and a fresh start.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Knowledge is crucial when it comes to getting ahead. Avoid overspending on items you don't need or taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Keep your life simple.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Walk away from temptation and people sending mixed messages regarding expectations and feelings. Stick to what you know, and avoid gossip.