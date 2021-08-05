Astro Advice

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- It's OK to be different and to give others the same freedom. Your uniqueness will be what helps you get ahead. Personal change begins with you, not someone else.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Read the fine print. Don't be fooled by someone's ability to color a situation. Do thorough research before you agree to make a move or adapt to someone's wishes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Share your intentions and you'll find out where you stand and how you can bring about positive change. A challenge that stimulates you mentally will lead to a new set of rules and a fresh start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Knowledge is crucial when it comes to getting ahead. Avoid overspending on items you don't need or taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Keep your life simple.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Walk away from temptation and people sending mixed messages regarding expectations and feelings. Stick to what you know, and avoid gossip.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your energy where it counts, and good results will follow. Be prepared to make a move if it will get you closer to the lifestyle you want to enjoy. An open conversation will encourage romance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let other people's choices deter you from following your heart. Your happiness is your responsibility. It's up to you to make your dreams come true.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Move things around, and fix up a space that will encourage constructive projects. Show those you love how much you care. Positive change will bring the results you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll feel good if you take a stance and make a difference. Handle people with diplomacy, and you'll get your point across. A physical change to the way or where you work will require ingenuity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep an open mind. Don't put yourself in risky situations that can affect your physical well-being. Take your time; jumping into something without enough information will backfire.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take the most intelligent route, and you'll stop someone from taking advantage of you. Learn through observation and the experience you gain dealing with others. Commit to a positive lifestyle change.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put your energy into retrieving information that will help you get along better financially. Avoid extreme situations and pushy people. A creative outlet will ease stress.