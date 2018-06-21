Subscribe for 33¢ / day

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Incredibles 2

Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter

Story: The superpowered Parr family is back. While Mr. Incredible is left to care for baby Jack-Jack, his wife, Elastigirl, is out saving the world.

Rated: PG for action sequences and some brief mild language

Tag

Starring: Hawkeye and Andy from "The Office"

Story: Best friends and former classmates organize an elaborate game of tag that occurs annually and requires them to travel across the country.

Rated: R for language throughout, crude sexual content, drug use and brief nudity

Ocean's 8

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett

Story: To complete an near-impossible heist, Debbie Ocean gathers an all-female crew of specialists.

Rated: PG-13 for language, drug use, and some suggestive content

Hereditary

Starring: Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro

Story: After the death of the Graham family's matriarch, her daughter begins to unravel terrifying secrets about their ancestry.

Rated: R for horror violence, disturbing images, language, drug use and brief graphic nudity

Action Point

Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius

Story: A daredevil teams up with his friends to operate his own theme park. What could go wrong, right?

Rated: R for crude sexual content, language, drug use, teen drinking, and brief graphic nudity

Adrift

Starring: A guy, a gal, a boat

Story: Based on a true story, a couple struggles to survive amidst one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history.

Rated: PG-13 for injury images, peril, language, brief drug use, partial nudity and thematic elements

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Starring: Not Harrison Ford, Childish Gambino

Story: Years before the Rebellion, a young Han Solo meets his future copilot and the man whose spaceship will one day become his.

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action/violence

Deadpool 2

Starring: Angela Lansbury, Ja Rule

Story: In the land of Mordor, in the fires of Mount Doom, the dark Lord Sauron forged in secret a master ring.

Rated: R for strong violence and language throughout, sexual references and brief drug material

Show Dogs

Starring: Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne

Story: A macho police dog and his human partner must go undercover at a fancy dog show to stop a disaster from happening.

Rated: PG for suggestive and rude humor, language and some action

Life of the Party

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Julie Bowen

Story: When a middle-aged mother is unexpectedly divorced, she returns to college to complete her degree and live the life of a student.

Rated: PG-13 for sexual material, drug content and partying

Breaking In

Starring: Gabrielle Union, Ajiona Alexus

Story: A woman fights like hell to protect her family from home invaders.

Rated: PG-13 for violence, menace, bloody images, sexual references, and brief strong language

Overboard

Starring: Not Goldie Hawn and not Kurt Russell

Story: A mistreated employee sees an opportunity for revenge when a spoiled playboy is thrown overboard and gets amnesia.

Rated: PG-13 for suggestive material, partial nudity and some language

Tully

Starring: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis

Story: A stressed out mother of three is gifted a night nanny named Tully and the two form a unique bond.

Rated: R for language and some sexuality/nudity

Avengers: Infinity War

Starring: Just about every Marvel superhero ever. Too many to name.

Story: The powerful interstellar villain Thanos threatens to destroy the universe or something. So now The Avengers and friends must stop him.

Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, language and some crude references

I Feel Pretty

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams

Story: Upon waking from a fall, a woman has newfound confidence and no longer struggles with her previous insecurities.

Rated: PG-13 for sexual content, some partial nudity, and language

Super Troopers 2

Starring: The same guys from "Super Troopers" and "Beerfest"

Story: Five state troopers must now settle a border dispute between Canada and the United States by setting up a new patrol area.

Rated: R for crude sexual content and language throughout, drug material and some graphic nudity

Rampage

Starring: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Story: Loosely based on the video game series of the same name, a primatologist works with a giant gorilla to save mankind or something.

Rated: sequences of violence, action and destruction, brief language, and crude gestures

Blockers

Starring: His name is JOHN CENAAAAAAAAA

Story: Three overly concerned parents try to prevent their daughters from having sex on Prom night.

Rated: R for crude and sexual content, and language throughout, drug content, teen partying, and some graphic nudity

A Quiet Place

Starring: Emily Blunt and Jim from "The Office"

Story: A family is forced to live a life of complete silence for fear of the creatures that hunt by sound.

Rated: PG-13 for terror and some bloody images

Ready Player One

Starring: Lots of pop culture references

Story: When the creator of a virtual reality world dies, he unleashes a challenge to users to find his Easter Egg.

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action violence, bloody images, some suggestive material, partial nudity and language

Tyler Perry's Acrimony

Starring: Not Madea!

Story: This thriller follows a faithful wife who becomes enraged by her husband's deviousness and betrayal.

Rated: R for language, sexual content and some violence

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Starring: John Corbett and a bunch of randoms

Story: A pastor responds to the tragedy of having his local university church burned down. 

Rated: PG for thematic elements including some violence and suggestive material

Pacific Rim Uprising

Starring: Finn from Star Wars and Clint Eastwood's son

Story: A new generation of Jaegar pilots emerges and must face off against a new Kaiju threat.

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language

Sherlock Gnomes

Starring: A bunch of friggin' gnomes with bad names

Story: Your favorite garden gnomes recruit a detective to investigate the disappearance of other garden ornaments.

Rated: PG for some rude and suggestive humor

Isle of Dogs

Starring: Talking doggies! 

Story: A Japanese boy travels to an island of banished dogs in order to retieve his canine companion.

Rated: PG-13 for thematic elements and some violent images

Tomb Raider

Starring: Not Angelina Jolie

Story: Based on the video game series, adventurer Lara Croft pushes herself to the limit on an island where her father disappeared.

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and for some language

Verdict: "Tomb Raider overcomes a subpar script to deliver an exciting video game adaptation - primarily due to the efforts of Alicia Vikander. Good enough for you to hope this isn’t Lara’s Last Crusade!" @sizynski 

Love, Simon

Starring: A buncha darn teenagers

Story: When Simon's biggest secret is leaked, he must face the reactions and backlash from family, friends and classmates.

Rated: PG-13 for thematic elements, sexual references, language and teen partying

A Wrinkle in Time

Starring: Not sure. I'll look it up.

Story: Three peculiar beings send two siblings and their friend into space to find the siblings' missing father.

Rated: PG for thematic elements and some peril

Gringo

Starring: David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron

Story: After developing a "Weed Pill," a businessman finds himself on the run from the Mexican cartel.

Rated: R for language throughout, violence and sexual content

Game Night 

Starring: Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams

Story: A group of friends who regularly meet for game nights now have to solve a real murder mystery.

Rated: R for language, sexual references and some violence

Annihilation

Starring: Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac

Story: A biologist volunteers to venture on a dangerous and secret expedition where the laws of nature do not apply.

Rated: R for violence, bloody images, language and some sexuality

Verdict: "Annihilation is among the best sci-fi/horror movies in recent memory with haunting imagery and ideas. The spliced bear/human is nightmare fuel." @sizynski 

