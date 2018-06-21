We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Incredibles 2
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter
Story: The superpowered Parr family is back. While Mr. Incredible is left to care for baby Jack-Jack, his wife, Elastigirl, is out saving the world.
Rated: PG for action sequences and some brief mild language
Tag
Starring: Hawkeye and Andy from "The Office"
Story: Best friends and former classmates organize an elaborate game of tag that occurs annually and requires them to travel across the country.
Rated: R for language throughout, crude sexual content, drug use and brief nudity
Ocean's 8
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett
Story: To complete an near-impossible heist, Debbie Ocean gathers an all-female crew of specialists.
Rated: PG-13 for language, drug use, and some suggestive content
Hereditary
Starring: Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro
Story: After the death of the Graham family's matriarch, her daughter begins to unravel terrifying secrets about their ancestry.
Rated: R for horror violence, disturbing images, language, drug use and brief graphic nudity
Action Point
Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius
Story: A daredevil teams up with his friends to operate his own theme park. What could go wrong, right?
Rated: R for crude sexual content, language, drug use, teen drinking, and brief graphic nudity
Adrift
Starring: A guy, a gal, a boat
Story: Based on a true story, a couple struggles to survive amidst one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history.
Rated: PG-13 for injury images, peril, language, brief drug use, partial nudity and thematic elements
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Starring: Not Harrison Ford, Childish Gambino
Story: Years before the Rebellion, a young Han Solo meets his future copilot and the man whose spaceship will one day become his.
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action/violence
Deadpool 2
Starring: Angela Lansbury, Ja Rule
Story: In the land of Mordor, in the fires of Mount Doom, the dark Lord Sauron forged in secret a master ring.
Rated: R for strong violence and language throughout, sexual references and brief drug material
Show Dogs
Starring: Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne
Story: A macho police dog and his human partner must go undercover at a fancy dog show to stop a disaster from happening.
Rated: PG for suggestive and rude humor, language and some action
Life of the Party
Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Julie Bowen
Story: When a middle-aged mother is unexpectedly divorced, she returns to college to complete her degree and live the life of a student.
Rated: PG-13 for sexual material, drug content and partying
Breaking In
Starring: Gabrielle Union, Ajiona Alexus
Story: A woman fights like hell to protect her family from home invaders.
Rated: PG-13 for violence, menace, bloody images, sexual references, and brief strong language
Overboard
Starring: Not Goldie Hawn and not Kurt Russell
Story: A mistreated employee sees an opportunity for revenge when a spoiled playboy is thrown overboard and gets amnesia.
Rated: PG-13 for suggestive material, partial nudity and some language
Tully
Starring: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis
Story: A stressed out mother of three is gifted a night nanny named Tully and the two form a unique bond.
Rated: R for language and some sexuality/nudity
Avengers: Infinity War
Starring: Just about every Marvel superhero ever. Too many to name.
Story: The powerful interstellar villain Thanos threatens to destroy the universe or something. So now The Avengers and friends must stop him.
Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, language and some crude references
I Feel Pretty
Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams
Story: Upon waking from a fall, a woman has newfound confidence and no longer struggles with her previous insecurities.
Rated: PG-13 for sexual content, some partial nudity, and language
Super Troopers 2
Starring: The same guys from "Super Troopers" and "Beerfest"
Story: Five state troopers must now settle a border dispute between Canada and the United States by setting up a new patrol area.
Rated: R for crude sexual content and language throughout, drug material and some graphic nudity
Rampage
Starring: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Story: Loosely based on the video game series of the same name, a primatologist works with a giant gorilla to save mankind or something.
Rated: sequences of violence, action and destruction, brief language, and crude gestures
Blockers
Starring: His name is JOHN CENAAAAAAAAA
Story: Three overly concerned parents try to prevent their daughters from having sex on Prom night.
Rated: R for crude and sexual content, and language throughout, drug content, teen partying, and some graphic nudity
A Quiet Place
Starring: Emily Blunt and Jim from "The Office"
Story: A family is forced to live a life of complete silence for fear of the creatures that hunt by sound.
Rated: PG-13 for terror and some bloody images
Ready Player One
Starring: Lots of pop culture references
Story: When the creator of a virtual reality world dies, he unleashes a challenge to users to find his Easter Egg.
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action violence, bloody images, some suggestive material, partial nudity and language
Tyler Perry's Acrimony
Starring: Not Madea!
Story: This thriller follows a faithful wife who becomes enraged by her husband's deviousness and betrayal.
Rated: R for language, sexual content and some violence
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Starring: John Corbett and a bunch of randoms
Story: A pastor responds to the tragedy of having his local university church burned down.
Rated: PG for thematic elements including some violence and suggestive material
Pacific Rim Uprising
Starring: Finn from Star Wars and Clint Eastwood's son
Story: A new generation of Jaegar pilots emerges and must face off against a new Kaiju threat.
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language
Sherlock Gnomes
Starring: A bunch of friggin' gnomes with bad names
Story: Your favorite garden gnomes recruit a detective to investigate the disappearance of other garden ornaments.
Rated: PG for some rude and suggestive humor
Isle of Dogs
Starring: Talking doggies!
Story: A Japanese boy travels to an island of banished dogs in order to retieve his canine companion.
Rated: PG-13 for thematic elements and some violent images
Tomb Raider
Starring: Not Angelina Jolie
Story: Based on the video game series, adventurer Lara Croft pushes herself to the limit on an island where her father disappeared.
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and for some language
Verdict: "Tomb Raider overcomes a subpar script to deliver an exciting video game adaptation - primarily due to the efforts of Alicia Vikander. Good enough for you to hope this isn’t Lara’s Last Crusade!" @sizynski
Love, Simon
Starring: A buncha darn teenagers
Story: When Simon's biggest secret is leaked, he must face the reactions and backlash from family, friends and classmates.
Rated: PG-13 for thematic elements, sexual references, language and teen partying
A Wrinkle in Time
Starring: Not sure. I'll look it up.
Story: Three peculiar beings send two siblings and their friend into space to find the siblings' missing father.
Rated: PG for thematic elements and some peril
Gringo
Starring: David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron
Story: After developing a "Weed Pill," a businessman finds himself on the run from the Mexican cartel.
Rated: R for language throughout, violence and sexual content
Game Night
Starring: Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams
Story: A group of friends who regularly meet for game nights now have to solve a real murder mystery.
Rated: R for language, sexual references and some violence
Annihilation
Starring: Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac
Story: A biologist volunteers to venture on a dangerous and secret expedition where the laws of nature do not apply.
Rated: R for violence, bloody images, language and some sexuality
Verdict: "Annihilation is among the best sci-fi/horror movies in recent memory with haunting imagery and ideas. The spliced bear/human is nightmare fuel." @sizynski