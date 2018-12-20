At the movies: What you're talking about
Aquaman
Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson
Story: Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
Rated: PG-13
Bumblebee
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Dylan O'Brien, Justin Theroux, John Cena
Story: On the run in the year of 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.
Rated: PG-13
Mary Poppins Returns
Starring: Emily Blunt, Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep, Dick Van Dyke
Story: Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's children through a difficult time in their lives.
Rated: PG
Welcome to Marwen
Starring: Eiza González, Steve Carell, Janelle Monáe, Diane Kruger
Story: A victim of a brutal attack finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process.
Rated: PG-13
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Pine, Nicolas Cage
Story: Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his reality and crosses paths with his counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat to all reality.
Rated: PG
Deadpool 2
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison
Story: Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA. Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.
Rated: R
The Mule
Starring: Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Michael Peña, Taissa Farmiga
Story: A 90-year-old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.
Rated: R
Mortal Engines
Starring: Hera Hilmar, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Robert Sheehan
Story: A mysterious young woman named Hester Shaw joins forces with Anna Fang, a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head, and Tom Natsworthy, an outcast from London, to lead a rebellion against a giant predator city on wheels.
Rated: PG-13
Mary Queen of Scots
Starring: Gemma Chan, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, David Tennant
Story: Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.
Rated: R
Ben Is Back
Starring: Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance, Kathryn Newton
Story: Follows the charming yet troubled Ben Burns (Hedges), who returns home to his unsuspecting family one fateful Christmas Eve. Ben's wary mother Holly Burns (Roberts) welcomes her beloved son's return, but soon learns he is still very much in harm's way. During the 24 hours that may change their lives forever, Holly must do everything in her power to avoid the family's downfall.
Rated: R
