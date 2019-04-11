At the movies: What you're talking about
Hellboy
Starring: David Harbour, Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Penelope Mitchell
Story: Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.
Rated: R
Missing Link
Starring: Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson
Story: Mr. Link recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, this trio of explorers travel the world to help their new friend.
Rated: PG
After
Starring: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Selma Blair, Josephine Langford, Jennifer Beals
Story: A young woman falls for a guy with a dark secret and the two embark on a rocky relationship. Based on the novel by Anna Todd.
Rated: No rating available
Little
Starring: Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Justin Hartley
Story: A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.
Rated: PG-13
Shazam!
Starring: Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Borth, Mark Strong
Story: We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's case, by shouting out one word - SHAZAM! - this streetwise fourteen-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
Rated: PG-13
Pet Sematary
Starring: Jason Clarke, John Lithgow, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence
Story: Louis Creed, his wife Rachel, and their two children Gage and Ellie move to a rural home where they are welcomed and enlightened about the eerie 'Pet Sematary' located nearby. After the tragedy of their cat being killed by a truck, Louis resorts to burying it in the mysterious pet cemetery, which is definitely not as it seems, as it proves to the Creeds that sometimes, dead is better.
Rated: R
The Best of Enemies
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Taraji P. Henson, Wes Bentley, Anne Heche
Story: Civil rights activist Ann Atwater faces off against C.P. Ellis, Exalted Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan, in 1971 Durham, North Carolina over the issue of school integration.
Rated: PG-13
High Life
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth
Story: A father and his daughter struggle to survive in deep space where they live in isolation.
Rated: R
Billboard
Starring: Eric Roberts, Heather Matarazzo, Darlene Cates, Leo Fitzpatrick
Story: Times are tough, listener-ship is down and Casey needs to come up with a plan to save his radio station, WTYT 960, and fast! Casey's grand plan is to host a billboard sitting contest, where four lucky contestants have the opportunity to win "nine-sixty thousand dollars and a mobile home". All they have to do is be the last person to survive, living on a billboard.
Rated: No rating available
Dumbo
Starring: Lucy DeVito, Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito
Story: A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.
Rated: PG
