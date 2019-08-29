{{featured_button_text}}

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Don't Let Go

Starring: Byron Mann, Storm Reid, David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson

Story: After a man's family dies in what appears to be a murder, he gets a phone call from one of the dead, his niece. He's not sure if she's a ghost or if he's going mad, but as it turns out, he's not.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Before You Know It

Starring: Linda Arroz, Alec Baldwin, Ben Becher, Blake Berris

Story: A pair of sisters find out that the mother they thought was dead is alive and starring on a soap opera.

Rated: Not rated

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Bennett's War

Starring: Michael Roark, Trace Adkins, Ali Afshar, Allison Paige

Story: After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit is medically discharged with a broken back and leg. Against all odds he trains to make an impossible comeback as a motocross racer in order to support his family.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Killerman

Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen, Diane Guerrero, Zlatko Buric

Story: Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Angel Has Fallen

Starring: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo, Jada Pinkett Smith

Story: Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Overcomer

Starring: Alex Kendrick, Kendrick Cross, Holly A. Morris, Shari Rigby

Story: This movie will unpack a pivotal issue in the life of students and adults alike.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Ready or Not

Starring: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny

Story: A bride's wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Brittany Runs a Marathon

Starring: Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darragh, Alice Lee

Story: A woman living in New York takes control of her life- one block at a time.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Freaks

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Lexy Kolker, Amanda Crew

Story: A bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Starring: Dove Cameron, Awkwafina, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader

Story: The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments