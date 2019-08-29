At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Don't Let Go
Starring: Byron Mann, Storm Reid, David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson
Story: After a man's family dies in what appears to be a murder, he gets a phone call from one of the dead, his niece. He's not sure if she's a ghost or if he's going mad, but as it turns out, he's not.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Before You Know It
Starring: Linda Arroz, Alec Baldwin, Ben Becher, Blake Berris
Story: A pair of sisters find out that the mother they thought was dead is alive and starring on a soap opera.
Rated: Not rated
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Bennett's War
Starring: Michael Roark, Trace Adkins, Ali Afshar, Allison Paige
Story: After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit is medically discharged with a broken back and leg. Against all odds he trains to make an impossible comeback as a motocross racer in order to support his family.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Killerman
Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen, Diane Guerrero, Zlatko Buric
Story: Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Angel Has Fallen
Starring: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo, Jada Pinkett Smith
Story: Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Overcomer
Starring: Alex Kendrick, Kendrick Cross, Holly A. Morris, Shari Rigby
Story: This movie will unpack a pivotal issue in the life of students and adults alike.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Ready or Not
Starring: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny
Story: A bride's wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Brittany Runs a Marathon
Starring: Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darragh, Alice Lee
Story: A woman living in New York takes control of her life- one block at a time.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Freaks
Starring: Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Lexy Kolker, Amanda Crew
Story: A bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Starring: Dove Cameron, Awkwafina, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader
Story: The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender