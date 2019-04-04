At the movies: What you're talking about
Shazam!
Starring: Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Borth, Mark Strong
Story: We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's case, by shouting out one word - SHAZAM! - this streetwise fourteen-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
Rated: PG-13
Pet Sematary
Starring: Jason Clarke, John Lithgow, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence
Story: Louis Creed, his wife Rachel, and their two children Gage and Ellie move to a rural home where they are welcomed and enlightened about the eerie 'Pet Sematary' located nearby. After the tragedy of their cat being killed by a truck, Louis resorts to burying it in the mysterious pet cemetery, which is definitely not as it seems, as it proves to the Creeds that sometimes, dead is better.
Rated: R
The Best of Enemies
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Taraji P. Henson, Wes Bentley, Anne Heche
Story: Civil rights activist Ann Atwater faces off against C.P. Ellis, Exalted Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan, in 1971 Durham, North Carolina over the issue of school integration.
Rated: PG-13
High Life
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth
Story: A father and his daughter struggle to survive in deep space where they live in isolation.
Rated: R
Billboard
Starring: Eric Roberts, Heather Matarazzo, Darlene Cates, Leo Fitzpatrick
Story: Times are tough, listener-ship is down and Casey needs to come up with a plan to save his radio station, WTYT 960, and fast! Casey's grand plan is to host a billboard sitting contest, where four lucky contestants have the opportunity to win "nine-sixty thousand dollars and a mobile home". All they have to do is be the last person to survive, living on a billboard.
Rated: No rating available
Dumbo
Starring: Lucy DeVito, Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito
Story: A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.
Rated: PG
The Beach Bum
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jimmy Buffett
Story: A rebellious stoner named Moondog lives life by his own rules.
Rated: R
Unplanned
Starring: Ashley Bratcher, Brooks Ryan, Robia Scott
Story: As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation, Abby Johnson was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women on their reproductive choices.
Rated: R
Us
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss, Anna Diop, Winston Duke
Story: A family's serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgängers begins to terrorize them.
Rated: R
Hotel Mumbai
Starring: Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher
Story: The true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Hotel staff risk their lives to keep everyone safe as people make unthinkable sacrifices to protect themselves and their families.
Rated: R
