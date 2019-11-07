At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Doctor Sleep
Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, Carel Struycken, Jacob Tremblay
Story: Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Last Christmas
Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh
Story: Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Midway
Starring: Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Dennis Quaid
Story: The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Honey Boy
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, Byron Bowers
Story: A young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Playing With Fire
Starring: Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianna Hildebrand, John Cena
Story: A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids.
You have free articles remaining.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Terminator: Dark Fate
Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Arnold Schwarzenegger
Story: Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Irishman
Starring: Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro, Anna Paquin, Al Pacino
Story: A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Harriet
Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Clarke Peters
Story: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Motherless Brooklyn
Starring: Dallas Roberts, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Fisher Stevens
Story: Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Arctic Dogs
Starring: Anjelica Huston, Jeremy Renner, James Franco, Alec Baldwin
Story: Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams. He yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic's star husky couriers.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender