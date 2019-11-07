At the movies
At the movies

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Doctor Sleep

Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, Carel Struycken, Jacob Tremblay

Story: Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

Rated: R

Verdict:

Last Christmas

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh

Story: Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict:

Midway

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Dennis Quaid

Story: The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict:

Honey Boy

Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, Byron Bowers

Story: A young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health.

Rated: R

Verdict:

Playing With Fire

Starring: Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianna Hildebrand, John Cena

Story: A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids.

Rated: PG

Verdict:

Terminator: Dark Fate

Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Story: Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future.

Rated: R

Verdict:

The Irishman

Starring: Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro, Anna Paquin, Al Pacino

Story: A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.

Rated: R

Verdict:

Harriet

Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Clarke Peters

Story: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict:

Motherless Brooklyn

Starring: Dallas Roberts, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Fisher Stevens

Story: Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna.

Rated: R

Verdict:

Arctic Dogs

Starring: Anjelica Huston, Jeremy Renner, James Franco, Alec Baldwin

Story: Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams. He yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic's star husky couriers.

Rated: PG

Verdict:

