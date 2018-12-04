At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Pine, Nicolas Cage
Story: Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his reality and crosses paths with his counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat to all reality.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Deadpool 2
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison
Story: Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA. Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Mule
Starring: Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Michael Peña, Taissa Farmiga
Story: A 90-year-old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Mortal Engines
Starring: Hera Hilmar, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Robert Sheehan
Story: A mysterious young woman named Hester Shaw joins forces with Anna Fang, a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head, and Tom Natsworthy, an outcast from London, to lead a rebellion against a giant predator city on wheels.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Mary Queen of Scots
Starring: Gemma Chan, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, David Tennant
Story: Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Ben Is Back
Starring: Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance, Kathryn Newton
Story: Follows the charming yet troubled Ben Burns (Hedges), who returns home to his unsuspecting family one fateful Christmas Eve. Ben's wary mother Holly Burns (Roberts) welcomes her beloved son's return, but soon learns he is still very much in harm's way. During the 24 hours that may change their lives forever, Holly must do everything in her power to avoid the family's downfall.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Vox Lux
Starring: Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Christopher Abbott, Willem Dafoe
Story: An unusual set of circumstances brings unexpected success to a pop star.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
If Beale Street Could Talk
Starring: KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Colman Domingo
Story: A woman in Harlem desperately scrambles to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime while carrying their first child.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Anna and the Apocalypse
Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux
Story: A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Starring: Stana Katic, Shay Mitchell, Kirby Johnson, Grey Damon
Story: When a cop who is just out of rehab takes the graveyard shift in a city hospital morgue, she faces a series of bizarre, violent events caused by an evil entity in one of the corpses.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender