At the movies: What you're talking about
The Curse of La Llorna
Starring: Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Marisol Ramirez, Patricia Velasquez
Story: Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.
Rated: R
Penguins
Starring: Ed Helms
Story: The story of Steve, an Adélie penguin, on a quest to find a life partner and start a family. When Steve meets with Wuzzo the emperor penguin they become friends. But nothing comes easy in the icy Antarctic.
Rated: G
Breakthrough
Starring: Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Josh Lucas, Marcel Ruiz
Story: When her 14-year-old son drowns in a lake, a faithful mother prays for him to come back from the brink of death and be healed.
Rated: PG
Under the Silver Lake
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, Topher Grace, Callie Hernandez
Story: Sam, intelligent but without purpose, finds a mysterious woman swimming in his apartment's pool one night. The next morning, she disappears. Sam sets off across LA to find her, and along the way he uncovers a conspiracy far more bizarre.
Rated: R
Hellboy
Starring: David Harbour, Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Penelope Mitchell
Story: Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.
Rated: R
Missing Link
Starring: Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson
Story: Mr. Link recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, this trio of explorers travel the world to help their new friend.
Rated: PG
After
Starring: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Selma Blair, Josephine Langford, Jennifer Beals
Story: A young woman falls for a guy with a dark secret and the two embark on a rocky relationship. Based on the novel by Anna Todd.
Rated: No rating available
Little
Starring: Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Justin Hartley
Story: A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.
Rated: PG-13
Shazam!
Starring: Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Borth, Mark Strong
Story: We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's case, by shouting out one word - SHAZAM! - this streetwise fourteen-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
Rated: PG-13
Pet Sematary
Starring: Jason Clarke, John Lithgow, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence
Story: Louis Creed, his wife Rachel, and their two children Gage and Ellie move to a rural home where they are welcomed and enlightened about the eerie 'Pet Sematary' located nearby. After the tragedy of their cat being killed by a truck, Louis resorts to burying it in the mysterious pet cemetery, which is definitely not as it seems, as it proves to the Creeds that sometimes, dead is better.
Rated: R
