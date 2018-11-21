At the movies: What you're talking about
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Starring: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson
Story: Six years after the events of "Wreck-It Ralph", Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.
Rated: PG
Creed 2
Starring: Dolph Lundgren, Tessa Thompson, Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan
Story: Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, light heavyweight contender Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago.
Rated: PG-13
Robin Hood
Starring: Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson
Story: A war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.
Rated: PG-13
The Favourite
Starring: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult
Story: In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne (Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) governs the country in her stead. When a new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
Rated: R
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Johnny Depp
Story: The second installment of the "Fantastic Beasts" series set in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World featuring the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander.
Rated: PG-13
Instant Family
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner, Gustavo Quiroz
Story: A couple find themselves in over their heads when they adopt three children.
Rated: PG-13
Widows
Starring: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki
Story: Set in contemporary Chicago, amidst a time of turmoil, four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities, take fate into their own hands, and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.
Rated: R
At Eternity's Gate
Starring: Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Oscar Isaac, Mads Mikkelsen
Story: A look at the life of painter Vincent van Gogh during the time he lived in Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise, France.
Rated: PG-13
The Grinch
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury, Kenan Thompson
Story: A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.
Rated: PG
The Girl in the Spider's Web
Starring: Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant
Story: Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.
Rated: NR
