At the movies: What you're talking about
Happy Death Day 2U
Starring: Jessica Rothe, Ruby Modine, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma
Story: Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
Rated: PG-13
Alita: Battle Angel
Starring: Eiza González, Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly
Story: An action-packed story of one young woman's journey to discover the truth of who she is and her fight to change the world.
Rated: PG-13
Fighting with My Family
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Saraya-Jade Bevis
Story: A former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.
Rated: PG-13
Isn't It Romantic
Starring: Priyanka Chopra, Tom Ellis, Liam Hemsworth, Betty Gilpin
Story: A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.
Rated: PG-13
Donnybrook
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Frank Grillo, Jamie Bell, James Badge Dale
Story: Two men prepare to compete in a legendary bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize.
Rated: R
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Starring: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish
Story: It's been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.
Rated: PG
What Men Want
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Max Greenfield, Kellan Lutz
Story: A woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession, but gains an unexpected edge over them when she develops the ability to hear men's thoughts.
Rated: R
Cold Pursuit
Starring: Emmy Rossum, Liam Neeson, Julia Jones, Laura Dern
Story: A snowplow driver seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son. Based on the 2014 Norwegian film 'In Order of Disappearance'.
Rated: R
The Prodigy
Starring: Taylor Schilling, Brittany Allen, Colm Feore, Peter Mooney
Story: A mother concerned about her young son's disturbing behavior thinks something supernatural may be affecting him.
Rated: R
Under the Eiffel Tower
Starring: Matt Walsh, Judith Godrèche, Reid Scott, Michaela Watkins
Story: Stuart is a having a mid-life crisis. Desperate for something more in life, he tags along on his best friend's family vacation to Paris - then proposes to his friend's 24-year-old daughter, Rosalind, while standing under the Eiffel Tower.
Rated: NR
