Spider-Man: Far From Home
Starring: Zendaya, Angourie Rice, Tom Holland, Jon Favreau
Story: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Rated: PG-13
Midsommar
Starring: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren
Story: A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown's fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.
Rated: R
Phil
Starring: Greg Kinnear, Eoin Bates, April Cameron, Megan Charpentier
Story: A depressed dentist in mid life crisis tries to learn why one of his happiest patients suddenly commits suicide, and a dark comedic adventure ensues.
Rated: R
Annabelle Comes Home
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson, Madison Iseman
Story: Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing.
Rated: R
Yesterday
Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino, Ellise Chappell
Story: A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.
Rated: PG-13
The Last Whistle
Starring: Brad Leland, Jim O'Heir, Deanne Lauvin, Les Miles
Story: When the all-star player of the local high school football team collapses during practice, all eyes turn to the storied head coach. Instead of mollifying the situation, the coach tries to maintain the team's winning streak. The town turns against him, leading to a lawsuit from the player's mother.
Rated: PG
Toy Story 4
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Tom Hanks, Jordan Peele
Story: When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.
Rated: G
Child's Play
Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman
Story: A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.
Rated: R
Anna
Starring: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy
Story: Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins.
Rated: R
Wild Rose
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Matt Costello, Jane Patterson, Lesley Hart
Story: A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star.
Rated: R
