At the movies: What you're talking about

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Starring: Zendaya, Angourie Rice, Tom Holland, Jon Favreau

Story: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Rated: PG-13

Midsommar

Starring: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren

Story: A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown's fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Rated: R

Phil

Starring: Greg Kinnear, Eoin Bates, April Cameron, Megan Charpentier

Story: A depressed dentist in mid life crisis tries to learn why one of his happiest patients suddenly commits suicide, and a dark comedic adventure ensues.

Rated: R

Annabelle Comes Home

Starring: Vera Farmiga, Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson, Madison Iseman

Story: Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing.

Rated: R

Yesterday

Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino, Ellise Chappell

Story: A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.

Rated: PG-13

The Last Whistle

Starring: Brad Leland, Jim O'Heir, Deanne Lauvin, Les Miles

Story: When the all-star player of the local high school football team collapses during practice, all eyes turn to the storied head coach. Instead of mollifying the situation, the coach tries to maintain the team's winning streak. The town turns against him, leading to a lawsuit from the player's mother.

Rated: PG

Toy Story 4

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Tom Hanks, Jordan Peele

Story: When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.

Rated: G

Child's Play

Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman

Story: A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Rated: R

Anna

Starring: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy

Story: Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins.

Rated: R

Wild Rose

Starring: Jessie Buckley, Matt Costello, Jane Patterson, Lesley Hart

Story: A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star.

Rated: R

