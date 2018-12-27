At the movies: What you're talking about
Holmes & Watson
Starring: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Ralph Fiennes, Lauren Lapkus
Story: A humorous take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson.
Rated: PG-13
Vice
Starring: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell
Story: The story of Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), an unassuming bureaucratic Washington insider, who quietly wielded immense power as Vice President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.
Rated: R
Destroyer
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan
Story: A police detective reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace.
Rated: R
On the Basis of Sex
Starring: Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston
Story: The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights and what she had to overcome in order to become a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
Rated: PG-13
Stan & Ollie
Starring: John C. Reilly, Steve Coogan, Shirley Henderson, Stephanie Hyam
Story: Laurel and Hardy, the world's most famous comedy duo, attempt to reignite their film careers as they embark on what becomes their swan song - a grueling theatre tour of post-war Britain.
Rated: PG
Aquaman
Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson
Story: Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
Rated: PG-13
Bumblebee
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Dylan O'Brien, Justin Theroux, John Cena
Story: On the run in the year of 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.
Rated: PG-13
Mary Poppins Returns
Starring: Emily Blunt, Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep, Dick Van Dyke
Story: Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's children through a difficult time in their lives.
Rated: PG
Welcome to Marwen
Starring: Eiza González, Steve Carell, Janelle Monáe, Diane Kruger
Story: A victim of a brutal attack finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process.
Rated: PG-13
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Pine, Nicolas Cage
Story: Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his reality and crosses paths with his counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat to all reality.
Rated: PG
