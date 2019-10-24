At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Black and Blue
Starring: Mike Colter, Naomie Harris, Frank Grillo, Reid Scott
Story: A rookie police officer in New Orleans has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she witnesses other police officers committing murder.
Rated: No rating available.
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Countdown
Starring: Anne Winters, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie McDermott, Peter Facinelli
Story: When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Last Full Measure
Starring: Bradley Whitford, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, William Hurt
Story: Thirty-four years after his death, Airman William H. Pitsenbarger, Jr. ("Pits") is awarded the nation's highest military honor, for his actions on the battlefield.
Rated: No rating available.
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Current War
Starring: Tom Holland, Tuppence Middleton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Matthew Macfadyen
Story: The dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Teresa Mahoney, Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Fanning
Story: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.
Rated: PG
You have free articles remaining.
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Zombieland: Double Tap
Starring: Zoey Deutch, Abigail Breslin, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson
Story: Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Jojo Rabbit
Starring: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi
Story: A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Lighthouse
Starring: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson, Valeriia Karaman
Story: The hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Jay & Silent Bob Reboot
Starring: Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Melissa Benoist, Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Shannon Elizabeth
Story: Jay and Silent Bob return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Gemini Man
Starring: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong
Story: An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender