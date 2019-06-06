At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet
Story: Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Dark Phoenix
Starring: Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain
Story: Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Late Night
Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy
Story: A late-night talk show host suspects that she may soon be losing her long-running show.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Starring: Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover, Tichina Arnold
Story: A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Starring: Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe
Story: The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Rocketman
Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Stephen Graham
Story: A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John's breakthrough years.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Ma
Starring: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Miller
Story: A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Aladdin
Starring: Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Billy Magnussen
Story: A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Booksmart
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein
Story: On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Brightburn
Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A. Dunn, David Denman, Jennifer Holland
Story: What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender