At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby
Story: Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Nightingale
Starring: Damon Herriman, Sam Claflin, Aisling Franciosi, Ewen Leslie
Story: Set in 1825, Clare, a young Irish convict woman, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness, bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence he committed against her family. On the way she enlists the services of an Aboriginal tracker named Billy, who is also marked by trauma from his own violence-filled past.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
LUCE
Starring: Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Tim Roth, Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Story: A married couple is forced to reckon with their idealized image of their son, adopted from war-torn Eritrea, after an alarming discovery by a devoted high school teacher threatens his status as an all-star student.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Them That Follow
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Walton Goggins, Olivia Colman, Lewis Pullman
Story: Set deep in the wilds of Appalachia, where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove themselves before God, Them That Follow tells the story of a pastor's daughter who holds a secret that threatens to tear her community apart.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke
Story: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Boy II
Starring: Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman
Story: After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms.
Rated: No rating available
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Skin
Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, Daniel Henshall, Bill Camp
Story: A destitute young man, raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists, turns his back on hatred and violence to transform his life, with the help of a black activist and the woman he loves.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Lion King
Starring: Keegan-Michael Key, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Story: After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Into the Ashes
Starring: Luke Grimes, Frank Grillo, Marguerite Moreau, James Badge Dale
Story: With an honest job and a loving wife, Nick Brenner believed he had safely escaped his violent, criminal history. But his old crew hasn't forgotten about him or the money he stole, and when they take what Nick now values the most - his wife - he has nothing left to lose.
Rated: N/A
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Rosie
Starring: Sarah Greene, Moe Dunford, Ellie O'Halloran, Ruby Dunne
Story: ROSIE tells the story of a mother trying to protect her family after their landlord sells their rented home and they become homeless.
Rated: N/A
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender