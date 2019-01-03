Try 1 month for 99¢

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Escape Room

Starring: Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Logan Miller

Story: Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control, and must use their wits to survive.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Great Great Great

Starring: Sarah Kolasky, Dan Beirne, Richard Clarkin, Meredith Cheesbrough

Story: A young couple's decision to get engaged threatens to break them apart.

Rated: NR

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Holmes & Watson

Starring: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Ralph Fiennes, Lauren Lapkus

Story: A humorous take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Vice

Starring: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell

Story: The story of Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), an unassuming bureaucratic Washington insider, who quietly wielded immense power as Vice President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Destroyer

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan

Story: A police detective reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

On the Basis of Sex

Starring: Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston

Story: The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights and what she had to overcome in order to become a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Stan & Ollie

Starring: John C. Reilly, Steve Coogan, Shirley Henderson, Stephanie Hyam

Story: Laurel and Hardy, the world's most famous comedy duo, attempt to reignite their film careers as they embark on what becomes their swan song - a grueling theatre tour of post-war Britain.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Aquaman

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson

Story: Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Bumblebee

Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Dylan O'Brien, Justin Theroux, John Cena

Story: On the run in the year of 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Mary Poppins Returns

Starring: Emily Blunt, Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep, Dick Van Dyke

Story: Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's children through a difficult time in their lives.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

