Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Starring: Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Dean Norris
Story: A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives.
Rated: PG-13
The Kitchen
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Domhnall Gleeson, Tiffany Haddish
Story: The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison.
Rated: R
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Starring: Isabela Moner, Q'orianka Kilcher, Benicio Del Toro, Eva Longoria
Story: Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.
Rated: PG
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Starring: Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried, Milo Ventimiglia, Martin Donovan
Story: Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life.
Rated: PG
After the Wedding
Starring: Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore, Billy Crudup, Will Chase
Story: A manager of an orphanage in Kolkata travels to New York to meet a benefactor.
Rated: PG-13
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby
Story: Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.
Rated: PG-13
The Nightingale
Starring: Damon Herriman, Sam Claflin, Aisling Franciosi, Ewen Leslie
Story: Set in 1825, Clare, a young Irish convict woman, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness, bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence he committed against her family. On the way she enlists the services of an Aboriginal tracker named Billy, who is also marked by trauma from his own violence-filled past.
Rated: R
LUCE
Starring: Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Tim Roth, Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Story: A married couple is forced to reckon with their idealized image of their son, adopted from war-torn Eritrea, after an alarming discovery by a devoted high school teacher threatens his status as an all-star student.
Rated: R
Them That Follow
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Walton Goggins, Olivia Colman, Lewis Pullman
Story: Set deep in the wilds of Appalachia, where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove themselves before God, Them That Follow tells the story of a pastor's daughter who holds a secret that threatens to tear her community apart.
Rated: R
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke
Story: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.
Rated: R
