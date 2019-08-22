{{featured_button_text}}

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Angel Has Fallen

Starring: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo, Jada Pinkett Smith

Story: Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Overcomer

Starring: Alex Kendrick, Kendrick Cross, Holly A. Morris, Shari Rigby

Story: This movie will unpack a pivotal issue in the life of students and adults alike.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Ready or Not

Starring: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny

Story: A bride's wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Brittany Runs a Marathon

Starring: Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darragh, Alice Lee

Story: A woman living in New York takes control of her life- one block at a time.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Freaks

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Lexy Kolker, Amanda Crew

Story: A bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Starring: Dove Cameron, Awkwafina, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader

Story: The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Good Boys

Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Molly Gordon, Lina Renna, Will Forte

Story: Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Starring: Nia Long, Sistine Rose Stallone, John Corbett, Brianne Tju

Story: Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they've entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Blinded By the Light

Starring: Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Aaron Phagura

Story: In 1987 during the austere days of Thatcher's Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne

Story: A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments