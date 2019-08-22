At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Angel Has Fallen
Starring: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo, Jada Pinkett Smith
Story: Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Overcomer
Starring: Alex Kendrick, Kendrick Cross, Holly A. Morris, Shari Rigby
Story: This movie will unpack a pivotal issue in the life of students and adults alike.
Rated: PG
Ready or Not
Starring: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny
Story: A bride's wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.
Rated: R
Brittany Runs a Marathon
Starring: Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darragh, Alice Lee
Story: A woman living in New York takes control of her life- one block at a time.
Rated: R
Freaks
Starring: Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Lexy Kolker, Amanda Crew
Story: A bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.
Rated: R
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Starring: Dove Cameron, Awkwafina, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader
Story: The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level.
Rated: PG
Good Boys
Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Molly Gordon, Lina Renna, Will Forte
Story: Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party.
Rated: R
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Starring: Nia Long, Sistine Rose Stallone, John Corbett, Brianne Tju
Story: Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they've entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves.
Rated: PG-13
Blinded By the Light
Starring: Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Aaron Phagura
Story: In 1987 during the austere days of Thatcher's Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.
Rated: PG-13
Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne
Story: A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery.
Rated: PG-13
