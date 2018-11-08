Try 1 month for 99¢

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

The Grinch

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury, Kenan Thompson

Story: A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

Rated: PG

The Girl in the Spider's Web

Starring: Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant

Story: Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

Rated: NR

Overlord

Starring: Wyatt Russell, Mathilde Ollivier, Pilou Asbæk, John Magaro

Story: The story of two American soldiers behind enemy lines on D Day.

Rated: R

The Front Runner

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Mark O'Brien

Story: American Senator Gary Hart's presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he's caught in a scandalous love affair.

Rated: R

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Starring: Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Morgan Freeman

Story: A young girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.

Rated: PG

Bohemian Rhapsody

Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Joseph Mazzello, Mike Myers

Story: A chronicle of the years leading up to Queen's legendary appearance at the Live Aid (1985) concert.

Rated: PG-13

Nobody's Fool

Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Missi Pyle, Whoopi Goldberg, Courtney Henggeler

Story: A woman is released from prison and reunites with her sister. She soon discovers that her sister is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems.

Rated: R

Boy Erased

Starring: Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, Russell Crowe

Story: The son of a Baptist preacher is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program after being forcibly outed to his parents.

Rated: R

Suspiria

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Doris Hick, Malgorzata Bela

Story: A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

Rated: R

Johnny English Strikes Again

Starring: Olga Kurylenko, Rowan Atkinson, Emma Thompson, Charles Dance

Story: After a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain, Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement to find the mastermind hacker.

Rated: PG

