The Grinch
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury, Kenan Thompson
Story: A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.
Rated: PG
The Girl in the Spider's Web
Starring: Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant
Story: Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.
Rated: NR
Overlord
Starring: Wyatt Russell, Mathilde Ollivier, Pilou Asbæk, John Magaro
Story: The story of two American soldiers behind enemy lines on D Day.
Rated: R
The Front Runner
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Mark O'Brien
Story: American Senator Gary Hart's presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he's caught in a scandalous love affair.
Rated: R
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Starring: Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Morgan Freeman
Story: A young girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.
Rated: PG
Bohemian Rhapsody
Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Joseph Mazzello, Mike Myers
Story: A chronicle of the years leading up to Queen's legendary appearance at the Live Aid (1985) concert.
Rated: PG-13
Nobody's Fool
Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Missi Pyle, Whoopi Goldberg, Courtney Henggeler
Story: A woman is released from prison and reunites with her sister. She soon discovers that her sister is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems.
Rated: R
Boy Erased
Starring: Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, Russell Crowe
Story: The son of a Baptist preacher is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program after being forcibly outed to his parents.
Rated: R
Suspiria
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Doris Hick, Malgorzata Bela
Story: A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.
Rated: R
Johnny English Strikes Again
Starring: Olga Kurylenko, Rowan Atkinson, Emma Thompson, Charles Dance
Story: After a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain, Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement to find the mastermind hacker.
Rated: PG
