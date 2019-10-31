{{featured_button_text}}

Terminator: Dark Fate

Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Story: Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future.

Rated: R

The Irishman

Starring: Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro, Anna Paquin, Al Pacino

Story: A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.

Rated: R

Harriet

Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Clarke Peters

Story: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Rated: PG-13

Motherless Brooklyn

Starring: Dallas Roberts, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Fisher Stevens

Story: Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna.

Rated: R

Arctic Dogs

Starring: Anjelica Huston, Jeremy Renner, James Franco, Alec Baldwin

Story: Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams. He yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic's star husky couriers.

Rated: PG

Black and Blue

Starring: Mike Colter, Naomie Harris, Frank Grillo, Reid Scott

Story: A rookie police officer in New Orleans has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she witnesses other police officers committing murder.

Rated: No rating available.

Countdown

Starring: Anne Winters, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie McDermott, Peter Facinelli

Story: When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.

Rated: PG-13

The Last Full Measure

Starring: Bradley Whitford, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, William Hurt

Story: Thirty-four years after his death, Airman William H. Pitsenbarger, Jr. ("Pits") is awarded the nation's highest military honor, for his actions on the battlefield.

Rated: No rating available.

The Current War

Starring: Tom Holland, Tuppence Middleton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Matthew Macfadyen

Story: The dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world.

Rated: PG-13

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Teresa Mahoney, Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Fanning

Story: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.

Rated: PG

