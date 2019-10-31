At the movies: What you're talking about
Terminator: Dark Fate
Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Arnold Schwarzenegger
Story: Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future.
Rated: R
The Irishman
Starring: Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro, Anna Paquin, Al Pacino
Story: A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.
Rated: R
Harriet
Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Clarke Peters
Story: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Rated: PG-13
Motherless Brooklyn
Starring: Dallas Roberts, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Fisher Stevens
Story: Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna.
Rated: R
Arctic Dogs
Starring: Anjelica Huston, Jeremy Renner, James Franco, Alec Baldwin
Story: Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams. He yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic's star husky couriers.
Rated: PG
Black and Blue
Starring: Mike Colter, Naomie Harris, Frank Grillo, Reid Scott
Story: A rookie police officer in New Orleans has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she witnesses other police officers committing murder.
Rated: No rating available.
Countdown
Starring: Anne Winters, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie McDermott, Peter Facinelli
Story: When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.
Rated: PG-13
The Last Full Measure
Starring: Bradley Whitford, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, William Hurt
Story: Thirty-four years after his death, Airman William H. Pitsenbarger, Jr. ("Pits") is awarded the nation's highest military honor, for his actions on the battlefield.
Rated: No rating available.
The Current War
Starring: Tom Holland, Tuppence Middleton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Matthew Macfadyen
Story: The dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world.
Rated: PG-13
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Teresa Mahoney, Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Fanning
Story: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.
Rated: PG
